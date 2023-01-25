Danaher Corporation Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Danaher Corporation (DHR) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $2.87, versus the expected $2.55.

The reported revenue of $8.37 billion represents growth of 9.21% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 2.71% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $2.44 per share.

What’s Next for Danaher Corporation, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on DHR stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 7 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Danaher Corporation’s average price target of $298.57 implies upside potential of 9.94% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, DHR price is $271.58, indicating a 5-day rise of 0.30%.

About Danaher Corporation

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Danaher Corp. engages in manufacturing, designing and marketing of professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The company operates through three segments, including Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions..

