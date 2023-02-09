CVS Health Corp Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

CVS Health Corp (CVS) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.99, versus the expected $1.92.

The reported revenue of $83.88 billion represents growth of 3.22% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 9.70% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $2.22 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for CVS stock.

What’s Next for CVS Health Corp, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on CVS stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 9 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. CVS Health Corp’s average price target of $116.25 implies upside potential of 30.68% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, CVS price is $88.96, indicating a 5-day rise of 3.72%.

About CVS Health Corp

Headquartered in Rhode Island and founded in 1963, CVS Health Corp. is a healthcare company in the U.S. that owns CVS Pharmacy, a retail pharmacy chain; CVS Caremark, a pharmacy benefits manager; Aetna, a health insurance provider, among many other brands..

Learn more about CVS financials here