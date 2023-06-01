Crowdstrike Holdings Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Crowdstrike Holdings (CRWD) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 4/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.57, versus the expected $0.51.

The reported revenue of $692.58 million represents growth of 8.66% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 41.97% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.55 per share.

What’s Next for Crowdstrike Holdings, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on CRWD stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 32 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Crowdstrike Holdings’ average price target of $170.59 implies upside potential of 6.53% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, CRWD price is $160.13, indicating a 5-day rise of 3.90%.

About Crowdstrike Holdings

Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection. It offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through an SaaS subscription-based model. The company offers its services in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

