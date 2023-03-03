Costco Wholesale Corp. Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported an earnings beat for its 2nd quarter, ending 2/28/2023. Earnings per share were $3.30 versus the expected $3.22.

Revenue came in at $55.27 billion. That represents growth of 1.52% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 6.48% compared to the same period last year.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. You can find more information about COST stock on the company’s reports.

You can also follow-up on more upcoming earnings releases expected this week and next week on our calendar.

What’s Next for Costco Wholesale Corp., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on COST stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 24 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Costco Wholesale Corp.’s average price target of $555.57 implies upside potential of 14.39% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, COST price is $485.69, indicating a 5-day drop of -0.60%.

About Costco Wholesale Corp.

Incorporated in 1983, Costco Wholesale Corp. operates an international chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. It sells product categories, including groceries, appliances, automotive supplies, toys, hardware, sporting goods, books, housewares, and apparel among others. The company is based in Issaquah, Washington.

Learn more about COST financials here