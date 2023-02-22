Coinbase Global, Inc. Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$2.46, versus the expected -$2.52.

The reported revenue of $629.11 million represents growth of 6.57% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -74.82% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$1.49 per share.

What’s Next for Coinbase Global, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on COIN stock is a Hold. This consensus is based on 22 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Coinbase Global, Inc.’s average price target of $58.89 implies upside potential of 1.45% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, COIN price is $58.05, indicating a 5-day drop of -10.97%.

About Coinbase Global, Inc.

Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform. Geographically, it derives a vast majority of its revenues from the US followed by the rest of the world..

