Coca-cola Company Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Coca-cola Company (KO) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.45, versus the expected $0.45.

The reported revenue of $10.13 billion represents a decrease of -9.07% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 6.96% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.64 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for KO stock.

What’s Next for Coca-cola Company, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on KO stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 6 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Coca-cola Company’s average price target of $67.00 implies upside potential of 12.43% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, KO price is $59.59, indicating a 5-day drop of -0.05%.

About Coca-cola Company

The Coca-Cola Co. offers non-alcoholic beverages, including sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water, sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea, coffee and energy drinks. Its key brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Costa Coffee, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Fairlife, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, and Glaceau Smartwater. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA..

Learn more about KO financials here