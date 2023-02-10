Cloudflare Inc Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Cloudflare Inc (NET) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.06, versus the expected $0.05.

The reported revenue of $274.7 million represents growth of 8.21% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 41.89% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.03 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for NET stock.

What’s Next for Cloudflare Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on NET stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Cloudflare Inc’s average price target of $59.15 implies upside potential of 1.68% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, NET price is $58.17, indicating a 5-day drop of -2.12%.

About Cloudflare Inc

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in California, Cloudflare, Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. The company operates a cloud platform and provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices..

Learn more about NET financials here