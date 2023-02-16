Cisco Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Cisco (CSCO) reported an earnings beat for its 2nd quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.88, versus the expected $0.86.

The reported revenue of $13.59 billion represents a decrease of -0.29% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 6.86% compared to the same period last year.

For the 3rd quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.94 per share.

What’s Next for Cisco, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on CSCO stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Cisco’s average price target of $55.00 implies upside potential of 13.52% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, CSCO price is $48.45, indicating a 5-day rise of 2.52%.

About Cisco

Cisco offers a broad range of technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications and the cloud. It manufactures and sells Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and IT industry and also provides associated services. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA..

