Chevron Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Chevron (CVX) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $4.09, versus the expected $4.33.

The reported revenue of $54.52 billion represents a decrease of -14.07% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 18.00% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $3.78 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for CVX stock.

What’s Next for Chevron, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on CVX stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 16 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Chevron’s average price target of $193.53 implies upside potential of 7.85% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, CVX price is $179.45, indicating a 5-day drop of -0.80%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment comprises refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products; transporting of crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA..

