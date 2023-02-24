Cheniere Energy Inc. Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $15.78, versus the expected $6.02.

The reported revenue of $9.09 billion represents growth of 0.52% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 33.25% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $5.62 per share.

What’s Next for Cheniere Energy Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on LNG stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s average price target of $196.10 implies upside potential of 21.18% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, LNG price is $161.82, indicating a 5-day rise of 11.70%.

About Cheniere Energy Inc.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX..

