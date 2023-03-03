Chargepoint Holdings, Inc. Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Chargepoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at -$0.14, versus the expected -$0.19.

The reported revenue of $152.83 million represents growth of 21.93% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 89.44% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.18 per share.

What’s Next for Chargepoint Holdings, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on CHPT stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 5 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Chargepoint Holdings, Inc.’s average price target of $16.60 implies upside potential of 47.42% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, CHPT price is $11.26, indicating a 5-day rise of 7.75%.

About Chargepoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is an EV (electric vehicle) infrastructure company that develops and markets EV charging systems. It provides networked charging systems and cloud-based software and services to residential and commercial customers and fleet operators..

