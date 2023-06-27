Carnival Corporation Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Carnival Corporation (CCL) reported an earnings beat for its 2nd quarter, ending 5/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at -$0.31, versus the expected -$0.34.

The reported revenue of $4.91 billion represents growth of 10.81% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 104.54% compared to the same period last year.

For the 3rd quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.77 per share.

What’s Next for Carnival Corporation, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on CCL stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 12 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Carnival Corporation’s average price target of $13.83 implies downside potential of -5.27% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, CCL price is $14.60, indicating a 5-day drop of -8.12%.

About Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA) segment comprises of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

