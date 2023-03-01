Builders Firstsource Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Builders Firstsource (BLDR) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $3.21, versus the expected $2.36.

The reported revenue of $4.4 billion represents a decrease of -23.63% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -5.07% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.10 per share.

What’s Next for Builders Firstsource, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on BLDR stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 7 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Builders Firstsource’s average price target of $83.86 implies downside potential of -1.09% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, BLDR price is $84.78, indicating a 5-day rise of 5.96%.

About Builders Firstsource

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products includes factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan, and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX..

