Earning Releases

Brunswick Corporation Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Brunswick Corporation (BC) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 3/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $2.57, versus the expected $2.38.

The reported revenue of $1.74 billion represents growth of 10.17% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 2.82% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $3.03 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for BC stock.


What’s Next for Brunswick Corporation, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on BC stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 12 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Brunswick Corporation’s average price target of $103.17 implies upside potential of 21.05% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, BC price is $85.23, indicating a 5-day drop of -1.07%.


About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine and Boat. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories. The Boat segment produces and markets boats such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruiser, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum. The company was founded by John Brunswick in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, IL.

Learn more about BC financials here

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BC

Brunswick Corporation Releases First Quarter 2023 Earnings
Press ReleasesBrunswick Corporation Releases First Quarter 2023 Earnings
13h ago
BC
BC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
BC
Brunswick coverage transitioned with an Overweight at KeyBanc
BC
More BC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

