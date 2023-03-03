tiprankstipranks
Earning Releases

Broadcom Inc. Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $10.33, versus the expected $10.17.

The reported revenue of $8.92 billion represents a decrease of -0.17% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 15.69% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $9.89 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for AVGO stock.


What’s Next for Broadcom Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on AVGO stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 18 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Broadcom Inc.’s average price target of $670.93 implies upside potential of 12.07% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, AVGO price is $598.65, indicating a 5-day rise of 3.62%.


About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom, Inc. is a technology company offering semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through two segments: Semiconductor Solutions (includes semiconductor solution product lines and IP licensing) and Infrastructure Software (Includes mainframe, BizOps and cyber security software solutions and FC SAN business). The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA..

Learn more about AVGO financials here

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AVGO

AVGO Little Changed after Solid Earnings Report
Market NewsAVGO Little Changed after Solid Earnings Report
12h ago
AVGO
Broadcom Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend
Press ReleasesBroadcom Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend
12h ago
AVGO
Broadcom assumed with a Market Perform at Raymond James
The FlyBroadcom assumed with a Market Perform at Raymond James
2d ago
AVGO
More AVGO Latest News >

