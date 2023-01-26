Boeing Company Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Boeing Company (BA) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$1.75, versus the expected $0.20.

The reported revenue of $19.98 billion represents growth of 25.23% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 35.06% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.51 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for BA stock.

What’s Next for Boeing Company, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on BA stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 15 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Boeing Company’s average price target of $222.36 implies upside potential of 4.55% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, BA price is $212.68, indicating a 5-day rise of 2.86%.

About Boeing Company

Founded in 1916, The Boeing Co. is the world’s largest aerospace company, which manufactures and sells airplanes, rockets, satellites, human space flights and launch systems, and missiles worldwide. It also provides leasing and product support services. Its products include operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital..

Learn more about BA financials here