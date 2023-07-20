Blackstone Group L.P. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) reported an earnings beat for its 2nd quarter, ending 6/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.93, versus the expected $0.92.

The reported revenue of $2.73 billion represents growth of 3.07% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -41.79% compared to the same period last year.

For the 3rd quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.09 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for BX stock.

What’s Next for Blackstone Group L.P., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on BX stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 12 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Blackstone Group L.P.’s average price target of $105.45 implies downside potential of -1.92% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, BX price is $107.51, indicating a 5-day rise of 3.35%.

About Blackstone Group L.P.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in New York, The Blackstone Group is one of the world’s leading investment companies. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit & Insurance.

Learn more about BX financials here