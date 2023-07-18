Bank of America Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Bank of America (BAC) reported an earnings beat for its 2nd quarter, ending 6/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.88, versus the expected $0.84.

The reported revenue of $43.39 billion represents growth of 3.16% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 65.73% compared to the same period last year.

For the 3rd quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.82 per share.

What’s Next for Bank of America, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on BAC stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 14 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Bank of America’s average price target of $33.88 implies upside potential of 10.36% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, BAC price is $30.70, indicating a 5-day rise of 3.47%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. provides banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The company was founded by Amadeo Peter Giannini in 1904 is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

