Earning Releases

Bank of America Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Bank of America (BAC) reported an earnings beat for its 2nd quarter, ending 6/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.88, versus the expected $0.84.

The reported revenue of $43.39 billion represents growth of 3.16% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 65.73% compared to the same period last year.

For the 3rd quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.82 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for BAC stock.


What’s Next for Bank of America, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on BAC stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 14 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Bank of America’s average price target of $33.88 implies upside potential of 10.36% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, BAC price is $30.70, indicating a 5-day rise of 3.47%.


About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. provides banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The company was founded by Amadeo Peter Giannini in 1904 is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Learn more about BAC financials here

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

