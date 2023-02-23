Baidu Inc Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Baidu Inc (BIDU) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at CNH15.25, versus the expected CNH13.83.

The reported revenue of $4.65 billion represents a decrease of -2.11% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -10.19% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of CNH12.00 per share.

What’s Next for Baidu Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on BIDU stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 19 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Baidu Inc’s average price target of $160.31 implies upside potential of 16.91% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, BIDU price is $137.12, indicating a 5-day drop of -3.24%.

About Baidu Inc

Incorporated in 2000, Baidu, Inc. is a China-based internet search company, which provides internet-related services and online marketing solutions. It operates through the Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The Baidu Core segment offers keyword-based marketing services. The iQiyi segment focuses on membership and online advertising services. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor (IME) and Overseas Products..

