Baidu Inc Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Earning Releases

Baidu Inc Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Baidu Inc (BIDU) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at CNH15.25, versus the expected CNH13.83.

The reported revenue of $4.65 billion represents a decrease of -2.11% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -10.19% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of CNH12.00 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for BIDU stock.


What’s Next for Baidu Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on BIDU stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 19 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Baidu Inc’s average price target of $160.31 implies upside potential of 16.91% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, BIDU price is $137.12, indicating a 5-day drop of -3.24%.


About Baidu Inc

Incorporated in 2000, Baidu, Inc. is a China-based internet search company, which provides internet-related services and online marketing solutions. It operates through the Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The Baidu Core segment offers keyword-based marketing services. The iQiyi segment focuses on membership and online advertising services. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor (IME) and Overseas Products..

Learn more about BIDU financials here

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Jumps after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results
Market NewsBaidu Jumps after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results
15h ago
BIDU
Baidu Q4 Earnings Today – Website Traffic Giving Hope
BIDU
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
TJX
BIDU
More BIDU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Jumps after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results
Market NewsBaidu Jumps after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results
15h ago
BIDU
Baidu Q4 Earnings Today – Website Traffic Giving Hope
Stock Analysis & IdeasBaidu Q4 Earnings Today – Website Traffic Giving Hope
17h ago
BIDU
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The FlyNotable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
1d ago
TJX
BIDU
More BIDU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >