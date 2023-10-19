At&t Inc Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

At&t Inc (T) reported an earnings beat for its 3rd quarter, ending 9/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.64, versus the expected $0.62.

The reported revenue of $30.35 billion represents growth of 1.45% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 1.02% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.57 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for T stock.

What’s Next for At&t Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on T stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. At&t Inc’s average price target of $19.22 implies upside potential of 25.95% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, T price is $15.26, indicating a 5-day rise of 6.27%.

About At&t Inc

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The Xandar segment provides advertising services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Learn more about T financials here