Ares Capital Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Ares Capital (ARCC) reported an earnings beat for its 3rd quarter, ending 9/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.59, versus the expected $0.58.

The reported revenue of $576 million represents growth of 2.31% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 5.49% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.59 per share.

What’s Next for Ares Capital, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on ARCC stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 9 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Ares Capital’s average price target of $20.83 implies upside potential of 9.69% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, ARCC price is $18.99, indicating a 5-day rise of 0.37%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on April 1, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

