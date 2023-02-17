Applied Materials, Inc. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $2.03, versus the expected $1.93.

The reported revenue of $6.74 billion represents growth of 0.46% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 7.69% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.83 per share.

What’s Next for Applied Materials, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on AMAT stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 22 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Applied Materials, Inc.’s average price target of $124.48 implies upside potential of 7.88% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, AMAT price is $115.39, indicating a 5-day rise of 0.54%.

About Applied Materials, Inc.

Founded in 1967, Applied Materials, Inc. is a California-based company which provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software solutions to the semiconductor, display, and related industries to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets..

