Earning Releases

Applied Materials, Inc. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $2.03, versus the expected $1.93.

The reported revenue of $6.74 billion represents growth of 0.46% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 7.69% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.83 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for AMAT stock.


What’s Next for Applied Materials, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on AMAT stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 22 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Applied Materials, Inc.’s average price target of $124.48 implies upside potential of 7.88% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, AMAT price is $115.39, indicating a 5-day rise of 0.54%.


About Applied Materials, Inc.

Founded in 1967, Applied Materials, Inc. is a California-based company which provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software solutions to the semiconductor, display, and related industries to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets..

Learn more about AMAT financials here

Solid Earnings, Good Outlook Pushes AMAT Up
Market NewsSolid Earnings, Good Outlook Pushes AMAT Up
15h ago
AMAT
Applied Materials Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
AMAT
Applied Materials Announces Q1 FY2023 Earnings Webcast
AMAT
