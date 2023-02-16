Analog Devices, Inc. Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $2.75, versus the expected $2.61.

The reported revenue of $3.25 billion represents growth of 0.06% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 21.06% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $2.49 per share.

What’s Next for Analog Devices, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on ADI stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 19 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Analog Devices, Inc.’s average price target of $198.79 implies upside potential of 1.33% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, ADI price is $196.18, indicating a 5-day rise of 9.93%.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, Inc. is a multinational semiconductor company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, power management and reference products and digital signal processing and system products. The company also serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets..

