Earning Releases

Amazon.Com, Inc. Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Amazon.Com, Inc. (AMZN) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 3/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.31, versus the expected $0.21.

The reported revenue of $127.36 billion represents a decrease of -14.64% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 9.37% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.35 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for AMZN stock.


What’s Next for Amazon.Com, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on AMZN stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 36 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Amazon.Com, Inc.’s average price target of $135.50 implies upside potential of 23.38% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, AMZN price is $109.82, indicating a 5-day rise of 2.67%.


About Amazon.Com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. provides online retail shopping services and also generates revenue from cloud computing services. It operates through three business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America and International segments include retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions (like Amazon Prime membership fees). AWS generates revenue from the global sales of compute, storage, database, and other service offerings. Founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Learn more about AMZN financials here

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Cloud Slowdown Overshadows Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q1 Earnings Beat
Market NewsCloud Slowdown Overshadows Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q1 Earnings Beat
27m ago
AMZN
AMZN Slips Despite Earnings Wins, Decent Outlook
AMZN
Tech is Back. 3 ETFs to Invest in the Sector
ACN
CRM
More AMZN Latest News >

