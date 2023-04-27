Altria Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Altria (MO) reported an earnings miss for its 1st quarter, ending 3/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.18, versus the expected $1.18.

The reported revenue of $4.76 billion represents a decrease of -6.30% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -1.16% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.32 per share.

What’s Next for Altria, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on MO stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Altria’s average price target of $48.56 implies upside potential of 2.90% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, MO price is $47.19, indicating a 5-day rise of 2.25%.

About Altria

Virginia-based Altria Group, Inc. is a tobacco company, which manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. Its most popular cigarette brand is Marlboro. It sells cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand, and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands labels. It also owns wineries in or distributes wines from several other wine regions.

