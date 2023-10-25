Alphabet Inc. Class A Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) reported an earnings beat for its 3rd quarter, ending 9/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.55, versus the expected $1.46.

The reported revenue of $76.69 billion represents growth of 2.81% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 12.04% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.62 per share.

What’s Next for Alphabet Inc. Class A, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on GOOGL stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 33 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Alphabet Inc. Class A’s average price target of $152.27 implies upside potential of 9.70% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, GOOGL price is $138.81, indicating a 5-day rise of 0.77%.

About Alphabet Inc. Class A

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google accounts for 99% of Alphabet’s revenue, of which, substantial revenue is generated from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud services fees and other licensing revenue. Google also sells hardware products like Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home. Alphabet’s Other Bets business is comprised of moonshot investments in Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, X and others.

