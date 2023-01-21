Ally Financial Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Earning Releases

Ally Financial Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Ally Financial (ALLY) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.08, versus the expected $0.97.

The reported revenue of $3.63 billion represents growth of 18.61% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 32.97% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.89 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for ALLY stock.


What’s Next for Ally Financial, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on ALLY stock is a Hold. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Ally Financial’s average price target of $26.89 implies downside potential of -14.44% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, ALLY price is $31.43, indicating a 5-day rise of 16.15%.


About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to mostly United States based middle market companies focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans typically used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI..

Learn more about ALLY financials here

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ALLY

ALLY Surges after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results
Market NewsALLY Surges after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results
12h ago
ALLY
Ally Financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results
ALLY
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
RF
STT
More ALLY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ALLY

ALLY Surges after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results
Market NewsALLY Surges after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results
12h ago
ALLY
Ally Financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results
Press ReleasesAlly Financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results
13h ago
ALLY
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The FlyNotable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
1d ago
RF
STT
More ALLY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >