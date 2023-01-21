Ally Financial Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Ally Financial (ALLY) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.08, versus the expected $0.97.

The reported revenue of $3.63 billion represents growth of 18.61% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 32.97% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.89 per share.

What’s Next for Ally Financial, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on ALLY stock is a Hold. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Ally Financial’s average price target of $26.89 implies downside potential of -14.44% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, ALLY price is $31.43, indicating a 5-day rise of 16.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to mostly United States based middle market companies focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans typically used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI..

