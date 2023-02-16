Albemarle Corporation Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $8.62, versus the expected $8.26.

The reported revenue of $2.62 billion represents growth of 25.30% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 193.11% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $7.29 per share.

What’s Next for Albemarle Corporation, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on ALB stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 16 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Albemarle Corporation’s average price target of $307.94 implies upside potential of 12.89% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, ALB price is $272.79, indicating a 5-day rise of 1.68%.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corp. is a specialty company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment engages in developing and manufacture of basic lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties and reagents. The Bromine Specialties segment consists of bromine and bromine-based business includes products used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemicals applications. The Catalysts segment contain two product lines: clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydro processing catalysts, and heavy oil upgrading that comprises of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC..

