Acm Research Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Acm Research (ACMR) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.19, versus the expected $0.17.

The reported revenue of $108.54 million represents a decrease of -18.82% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 14.08% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.11 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for ACMR stock.

What’s Next for Acm Research, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on ACMR stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 6 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Acm Research’s average price target of $17.48 implies upside potential of 51.60% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, ACMR price is $11.53, indicating a 5-day drop of -8.35%.

About Acm Research

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It operates through the Space Alternated Phase Shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology. The company was founded by David H. Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA..

Learn more about ACMR financials here