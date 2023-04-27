Abbvie Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Abbvie (ABBV) reported an earnings miss for its 1st quarter, ending 3/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $2.46, versus the expected $2.51.

The reported revenue of $12.23 billion represents a decrease of -19.15% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -9.70% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $2.85 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for ABBV stock.

What’s Next for Abbvie, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on ABBV stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 14 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Abbvie’s average price target of $162.58 implies upside potential of 9.21% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, ABBV price is $148.87, indicating a 5-day drop of -8.34%.

About Abbvie

AbbVie, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on key therapeutic areas like immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

