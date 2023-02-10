tiprankstipranks
Earning Releases

Abbvie Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Abbvie (ABBV) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $3.60, versus the expected $3.56.

The reported revenue of $15.12 billion represents growth of 2.09% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 1.58% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $3.03 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for ABBV stock.


What’s Next for Abbvie, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on ABBV stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Abbvie’s average price target of $163.00 implies upside potential of 9.62% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, ABBV price is $148.70, indicating a 5-day rise of 2.41%.


About Abbvie

AbbVie, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on key therapeutic areas like immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL..

Learn more about ABBV financials here

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ABBV

ABBV Posts Q4 Earnings Beat but FY23 Outlook is Bleak
Market NewsABBV Posts Q4 Earnings Beat but FY23 Outlook is Bleak
10h ago
ABBV
AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
ABBV
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
APO
BAX
More ABBV Latest News >

