Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Slides Despite 44% Jump in Q4 Revenue

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Slides Despite 44% Jump in Q4 Revenue

Story Highlights

Dutch Bros delivers strong top-line growth. BROS stock fell 5.9% in the after-hours of trade on Wednesday.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) continues to grow its revenues rapidly regardless of the macroeconomic weakness. For instance, the operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops reported a 44.1% jump in its Q4 sales. However, BROS stock fell about 5.9% in the after-hours of trade as Q4 earnings miss and weak adjusted EBITDA outlook didn’t sit well with the investors. 

The company’s revenue of $201.8 million in Q4 surpassed Street’s estimate of $196.44 million. However, its Q4 adjusted EPS remained flat at $0.03 and came significantly lower than the analysts’ expectations of $0.08

Looking ahead, Dutch Bros expects its revenues to be between $950 million and $1 billion in 2023. This reflects a year-over-year growth of 29-35%. New shop openings will likely give a significant boost to its top line. Meanwhile, management expects to report an adjusted EBITDA of $125 million. This compares unfavorably with the Street’s expectation of $142 million. 

While the company’s adjusted EBITDA outlook was below analysts’ estimate, let’s check what the Street projects for BROS stock. 

Is BROS a Buy or Sell?

BROS stock gained about 35% year-to-date and outperformed the benchmark index. Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort rated BROS stock a Hold given the recent up-move. The analyst highlighted the company’s solid unit economics warrants its premium valuation. However, he recommends investors to wait for a better entry point.

Overall, BROS has received two Buy and five Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $39.57 shows a limited upside potential of 4.16%. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BROS

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
7d ago
ASO
ATVI
Guggenheim starts Dutch Bros at Neutral following 45% year-to-date rally
BROS
Dutch Bros initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
BROS
More BROS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BROS

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
7d ago
ASO
ATVI
Guggenheim starts Dutch Bros at Neutral following 45% year-to-date rally
The FlyGuggenheim starts Dutch Bros at Neutral following 45% year-to-date rally
7d ago
BROS
Dutch Bros initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
The FlyDutch Bros initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
7d ago
BROS
More BROS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >