Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Slides Despite 44% Jump in Q4 Revenue

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) continues to grow its revenues rapidly regardless of the macroeconomic weakness. For instance, the operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops reported a 44.1% jump in its Q4 sales. However, BROS stock fell about 5.9% in the after-hours of trade as Q4 earnings miss and weak adjusted EBITDA outlook didn’t sit well with the investors.

The company’s revenue of $201.8 million in Q4 surpassed Street’s estimate of $196.44 million. However, its Q4 adjusted EPS remained flat at $0.03 and came significantly lower than the analysts’ expectations of $0.08.

Looking ahead, Dutch Bros expects its revenues to be between $950 million and $1 billion in 2023. This reflects a year-over-year growth of 29-35%. New shop openings will likely give a significant boost to its top line. Meanwhile, management expects to report an adjusted EBITDA of $125 million. This compares unfavorably with the Street’s expectation of $142 million.

While the company’s adjusted EBITDA outlook was below analysts’ estimate, let’s check what the Street projects for BROS stock.

Is BROS a Buy or Sell?

BROS stock gained about 35% year-to-date and outperformed the benchmark index. Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort rated BROS stock a Hold given the recent up-move. The analyst highlighted the company’s solid unit economics warrants its premium valuation. However, he recommends investors to wait for a better entry point.

Overall, BROS has received two Buy and five Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $39.57 shows a limited upside potential of 4.16%.

