Duluth Holdings Appoints Heena Agrawal as CFO

Heena Agrawal has been appointed as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Duluth Holdings Inc., effective February 12, 2024. With extensive experience including roles at Kontoor Brands, Inc., Underwriters Laboratories, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Agrawal brings a strong background in finance to her new position. Her compensation package includes a $470,000 annual salary, eligibility for annual incentives, restricted stock awards, healthcare and other benefits, and participation in the company’s severance plans. Michael Murphy, who served as the Interim CFO since September 15, 2023, will continue as VP, Chief Accounting Officer, and will now also handle the company’s treasury function.

