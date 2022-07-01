tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
COIN
All News
Market News

Don’t Let Job Cuts at Coinbase Mislead You

Story Highlights

In its endeavor to expand outside the U.S., Coinbase sets its sight on France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands in its next phase of expansion in Europe.

In this article:
In this article:
COIN

Coinbase (COIN) has recently cut more than 1,000 jobs, representing 18% of its global workforce. You might think that the layoff is a sign that Coinbase is shrinking its operations due to a falling crypto market, but you would be wrong. The company is actually expanding its business. 

Coinbase operates a crypto trading platform. It has grown to become one of the largest crypto exchanges in the U.S. Its main competitors are Binance, FTX, Kraken, and Gemini. 

Focus Is on International Growth

Coinbase has relied heavily on the U.S. market for a long time, which is about to change now. The company wants international markets to account for the majority of its business in the future. As a result, it is embarking on an aggressive overseas expansion. 

With a presence in the UK, Ireland, and Germany, Coinbase is seeking licenses to operate in additional countries in Europe. The company has set its sight on France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands in its next phase of expansion in Europe, according to a Bloomberg report.

Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s Vice-President of Business Development and International, has revealed that the goal is to build the international segment into a significant business. Coinbase also plans to have a regional manager for its European operations. 

Expansion in Difficult Times

Crypto prices have crashed across the board as investors have sought to cut exposure to risky investments in the current uncertain economic environment. As a result, Coinbase stock has also dropped sharply, more than 80% year-to-date. 

However, Coinbase has the experience of expanding its business in tough times. For example, the crypto was in a big bear market in 2015-2016 when Coinbase entered Europe, with its first stop in the UK. Looking back, the bet has paid off significantly, Coinbase’s international executive Murugesan said, according to CNBC

As it makes the international push, Coinbase remains open to strategic acquisitions that could accelerate its global expansion.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock based on 14 Buys, four Holds, and two Sells. Coinbase’s average price target of $131.61 implies nearly 180% upside potential to current levels

Bloggers’ Stance

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 75% Bullish on COIN, compared to the sector average of 65%.

Final Thoughts

Many of Coinbase’s major rivals such as Binance and FTX already have greater international exposure. For Coinbase, its currently limited overseas presence may indicate a huge international growth opportunity. 

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

3M to Sell Its Neoplast and Neobun Rights to Selic
MMM
Strike Averted: Atlantic City Casinos Strike Deal with 4,500 Workers
CZR
MGM
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
M
MU
Musk’s Twitter Absence Captivates Curiosity
TSLA
TWTR
Production of GM’s Electric Hummers Slow but Strategic
GM
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Micron Falls on Weak Q4 Outlook
MU
Pfizer Has Big Plans for Paxlovid
PFE
Here’s Why Universal Health Stock Lost Sheen on Thursday
UHS
In this article:
COIN

Latest News Feed

3M to Sell Its Neoplast and Neobun Rights to Selic
MMM
Strike Averted: Atlantic City Casinos Strike Deal with 4,500 Workers
CZR
MGM
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
M
MU
Musk’s Twitter Absence Captivates Curiosity
TSLA
TWTR
Production of GM’s Electric Hummers Slow but Strategic
GM
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Micron Falls on Weak Q4 Outlook
MU
Pfizer Has Big Plans for Paxlovid
PFE
Here’s Why Universal Health Stock Lost Sheen on Thursday
UHS