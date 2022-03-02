Domino’s Pizza Q4 Earnings and Revenue Miss Estimates

Markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
Tensions are high, markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Domino’s Pizza Q4 Earnings and Revenue Miss Estimates

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) delivered weaker-than-expected Q4 2021 and full-year results. Earnings and revenue missed consensus estimates despite the company registering solid same-store and retail sales growth.

Domino’s Pizza is a pizza company that operates a network of company-owned  and franchise-owned stores in the U.S and abroad.

Earnings

Revenue in Q4 plunged $13.4 million year-over-year to $1.34 billion, missing consensus estimates of $1.39 billion. U.S. same-store sales were up 1% year-over-year in Q4 and 3.5% for the full year. Q4 also marked the 112th consecutive quarter of international same-store sales growth, up 1.8%. Domino’s Pizza ended the quarter with 89 net U.S. store openings and 379 net international store openings.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased 22.8% year-over-year to $4.25 but fell short of consensus estimates of $4.30. The increase was driven by higher net income, which landed at $155.7 million compared to $151.9 million in Q4 2020. Full-year adjusted EPS increased 13.2% year-over-year to $13.60.

Domino’s Pizza’s board of directors has approved a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend to be paid on March 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022. Domino’s dividends have increased over the past 9 years leading to a dividend yield of 0.87%.

During Q4, Domino’s Pizza repurchased 443,085 shares for a total of $216.2 million. For the full year, the company repurchased 2.9 million shares of its common stock for a total of $1.32 billion.

Stock Rating

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger has reiterated a Hold rating on Domino’s Pizza stock and cut the price target to $475 from $535, implying 9.90% upside potential to current levels. According to the analyst, the price cut reflects a lower multiple given limited visibility into peer performance. Lower sector growth stock valuations and rising interest rate expectations also contributed to the cut.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 7 Buys, 6 Holds, and 2 Sells. The average Domino’s Pizza price target of $523.13 implies 21.04% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.

Related News:
Reata Pharma Gains 25% Despite Q4 Miss
Leidos Bags $11.5B Defense Enclave Services Contract; Shares Jump 3.6%
HP: Q1 Results Outperform, 2022 Guidance Upped