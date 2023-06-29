XPS Pensions Group Plc (XPS) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

XPS Pensions Group Plc (LSE: XPS) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p5.70 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/21/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/24/2023.

XPS has a dividend yield of 4.17%.

According to the 3 analysts who have given a rating to XPS Pensions Group Plc in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on XPS is a Strong Buy.

XPS Pensions Group PLC is a UK employee benefits consultancy and related business services. The services provided by the company include Pensions, Investment, Administration, and Transactions. The company derives maximum revenue from products and services such as Pensions followed by the Administration.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!