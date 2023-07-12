WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (0QGK) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (LSE: 0QGK) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of €0.11 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of €0.22 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/07/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/06/2023.

0QGK has a dividend yield of 4.51%.

WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG is a real estate company. The company specializes in the long-term leasing of high-quality office and retail properties at the top locations in Germany. The business is divided into two segments – Office and Retail. Maximum revenue is generated by the Retail segment.

