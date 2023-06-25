Wavestone (0G1T) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Wavestone (LSE: 0G1T) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €0.38 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/04/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/02/2023.

0G1T has a dividend yield of 0.79%.

According to the 2 analysts who have given a rating to Wavestone in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on 0G1T is a Moderate Buy.

Wavestone SA is a management and Information Technology consulting firm. The company serves Services, Consumer goods & distribution, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Public sector & International Institutions, and Transport & Travel sector. Its technologies include IT and Data architecture, Cybersecurity and digital trust, and others. It provides services such as financial risks and purchases, management and financing of innovation, supply chain, and others. Geographically, it generates the majority of the revenue from France.

