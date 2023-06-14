Vp (VP) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Vp (LSE: VP) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p26.50 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of p26.50 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/04/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/22/2023.

VP has a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Vp PLC provides rental and sale of equipment and related services. The company operates under the divisions such as UK Forks, Groundforce, Airpac Bukom Oilfield Services, Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, TPA and TR Group. It serves to infrastructure, construction, housebuilding, oil and gas industries. The company’s reportable segments are the two units, the United Kingdom which is the key revenue driver and International.

