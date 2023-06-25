Volex plc (VLX) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Volex plc (LSE: VLX) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of p2.60 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of p5.20 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/25/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/20/2023.

VLX has a dividend yield of 1.32%.

According to the 2 analysts who have given a rating to Volex plc in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on VLX is a Moderate Buy.

Volex PLC is a global supplier of power cords and cable assembly solutions. It serves various industries such as consumer electronics, medical equipment, data centers, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and the automotive industry. The company’s operating segment includes Power Cords segment which includes in the sale and manufacture of electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical/electronic devices and appliances. Cable Assemblies segment includes the sale and manufacture of cables permitting the transfer of electronic, radio frequency and optical data. It generates maximum revenue from the Power Cords segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia excluding India and also has a presence in North America, Europe, and India.

