Vertu Motors (VTU) Discloses Q1 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

Vertu Motors (LSE: VTU) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p0.85 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 01/19/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 12/14/2023.

VTU has a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vertu Motors PLC is an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The business activity of the group includes selling new cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles and used vehicles, together with after sale services. It operates through various franchise dealerships, such as Volvo, Volkswagen, Land Rover, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar, and others. The company generates maximum revenue from Used cars.

