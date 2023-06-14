United Micro (UMC) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

United Micro (NYSE: UMC) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.45 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.45 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/26/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/26/2023.

UMC has a dividend yield of 5.64%.

According to the 2 analysts who have given ratings to United Micro in the past three months, the analyst consensus on UMC is a Moderate Sell.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits (ICs), and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

