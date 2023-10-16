Tryg A/S (0R78) Discloses Q4 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

Tryg A/S (LSE: 0R78) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of DKK1.85 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 10/18/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/16/2023.

0R78 has a dividend yield of 4.98%.

According to the 5 analysts who have given a rating to Tryg A/S in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on 0R78 is a Strong Buy.

Tryg A/S is a diversified insurance company. The company operates multiple segments, including private, commercial, corporate, and Sweden. The company’s private segment, which focuses on general insurance products and services for private individuals in Denmark and Norway, generates the vast majority of the company’s revenue. The company generates most of its revenue in Denmark, followed by Norway and Sweden. The firm considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

