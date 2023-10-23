Tristel (TSTL) Declares Q4 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Tristel (LSE: TSTL) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p7.88 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 12/22/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 11/23/2023.

TSTL has a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Tristel PLC is a player in the healthcare platform. The company is a manufacturer of infection prevention and contamination control products. Its core product candidate is a chlorine dioxide formulation. Its operating segments include Hospital medical device decontamination and Hospital environmental surface disinfection. It caters to three market avenues: The Human Healthcare market, The Contamination Control market, and the Animal Healthcare market. The Human Healthcare division deals with hospital infection prevention and accounts for most of the company’s revenues.

