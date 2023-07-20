Trifast (TRI) Announces Q4 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Trifast (LSE: TRI) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p1.50 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 10/13/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 09/28/2023.

TRI has a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Trifast PLC is engaged in engineering, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial fastenings and category C components to industries and customers. The company geographical segments include the UK, Europe, USA, and Asia. Europe segment includes Norway, Sweden, Hungary, Ireland, Holland, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Poland. The USA segment includes the USA and Mexico. Asia segment includes Malaysia, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, India, and the Philippines. It derives most of the revenue from the UK segment. The company serves Electronics, Automotive, Domestic appliances, Distributors, General industrial and Other sectors.

