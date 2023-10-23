Town Centre Securities (TOWN) Declares Q1 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Town Centre Securities (LSE: TOWN) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.50 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 01/04/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 12/14/2023.

TOWN has a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Town Centre Securities PLC is the United Kingdom-based property investment and development company. The company operates in three business segments comprising property rental, car park operations and hotel operations. Geographically their operations are performed wholly in the United Kingdom. It serves in various sectors such as retail, leisure, office, car parking, distribution and residential. The company’s property portfolio includes Rochdale Retail Park, Marina Residential, Eider House, Brownsfield Mill, Carver’s Warehouse, Retail Village, The Arena Quarter, and others. The company derives most of the revenue from the Property Rental segment.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!