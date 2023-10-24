Topsports International Holdings Limited (6110) Announces Q4 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Topsports International Holdings Limited (HKEX: 6110) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of HK$0.17 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 12/20/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 12/01/2023.

6110 has a dividend yield of 3.13%.

According to the 5 analysts who have given a rating to Topsports International Holdings Limited in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on 6110 is a Strong Buy.

Topsports International Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in sales of sportswear products and leasing commercial spaces to retailers and distributors for concessionaire sales. Some of the brands offered by the company include Reebok, Timberland, Nike, Puma, Converse, Vans and Skechers.

