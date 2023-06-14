Topps Tiles (TPT) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Topps Tiles (LSE: TPT) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p1.20 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of p1.20 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/14/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/08/2023.

TPT has a dividend yield of 6.79%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given ratings to Topps Tiles in the past three months, the analyst consensus on TPT is a Moderate Buy.

Topps Tiles PLC is a major tile and flooring retailer in the UK. The company focuses on selling ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, wood flooring and related products for homes and businesses. It operates over 300 stores in the UK by offering products such as bathroom tiles, kitchen tiles, floor tiles, wall tiles, mosaic tiles, natural stone, and other tools and essentials.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!