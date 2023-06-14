Telekom Austria AG (0NKL) Reveals Q2 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Telekom Austria AG (LSE: 0NKL) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €0.32 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of €0.32 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 06/15/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/12/2023.

0NKL has a dividend yield of 4.19%.

According to the 2 analysts who have given ratings to Telekom Austria AG in the past three months, the analyst consensus on 0NKL is a Moderate Buy.

Telekom Austria is a telecommunications provider. It generates revenue from four primary business units: fixed-line services, the sale of fixed-line equipment, mobile services, and the sale of mobile equipment. It operates across Austria, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Belarus. The majority of company’s revenue is generated from the fixed-line and mobile services across these regions. Austria generates the most revenue across all four business units among all services regions. The company is the owner of a telecommunications infrastructure.

