Telecom Plus (TEP) Announces Q3 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Telecom Plus (LSE: TEP) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p46.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/11/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/20/2023.

TEP has a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Telecom Plus PLC is a telecommunications and utilities company that provides mobile services, fixed-line services, Internet services, and gas and electricity services. It operates in two segments namely, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. Customer Acquisition comprises sales of equipment including mobile phone handsets and wireless internet routers. Customer Management is engaged in the supply of fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, internet services, and home insurance to residential and small business customers.

